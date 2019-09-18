As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Lucas Capital Management Trimmed Position; As Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Stake by $947,920

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.85. About 15.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 59,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 362,980 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, down from 422,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.84 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 112,000 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Arcadia Mngmt Mi owns 49,219 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Inv Inc holds 3.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 139,804 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 1.70M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11.18 million shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 396,655 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 357 are owned by Contravisory Management Inc. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crossvault Lc invested in 52,787 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Ltd owns 10,207 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP reported 41,911 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office reported 141,169 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for September 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.