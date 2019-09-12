As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Lucas Capital Management Decreased Stake by $429,263; Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) Share Price Rose While Samlyn Capital Cut Its Position by $84.00 Million

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.74. About 17.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 777,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 176,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20M, down from 954,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 534,810 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $122.24M for 24.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 584,137 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $61.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 83,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited owns 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 7 shares. Natixis reported 84,431 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 179,707 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 5,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.11 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.04% or 9,102 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.51 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 13 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Advisors reported 16,435 shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 68,800 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Limited Com has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,730 shares. Wealthcare Limited Liability Company reported 1,747 shares. Mraz Amerine holds 0.56% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 50,470 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 565,136 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 3.24 million shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,721 shares. Rech Global Invsts has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3.57M shares. Trust Inv Advsrs accumulated 21,497 shares. Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Group Inc invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 142,156 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. Financial Counselors Incorporated has 314,148 shares.

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.