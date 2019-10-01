As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Leisure Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $549,480

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 4,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 19,364 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 24,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 4.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 32.91 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,849 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 4.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 500 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tci Wealth has 1,752 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp reported 582,855 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 135,381 shares. 47,201 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited. Park National Oh invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bb&T holds 0.08% or 41,655 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 3.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Security National Tru Communication reported 4,163 shares. Private Cap Advsrs stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.80 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,806 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 12,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).