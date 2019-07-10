As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Jolley Asset Management Raised Stake by $304,479; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.16M market cap company. It closed at $15.21 lastly. It is down 12.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 14.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 222,346 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 180,206 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 378,712 shares. 183,978 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc owns 10,792 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 262,906 shares. Stieven Capital Advsrs LP owns 382,325 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 115,992 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 51,293 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 3,065 shares in its portfolio. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md owns 3.41% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 566,299 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% stake.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,600 activity. $9,978 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by COOK WILLIAM RAND on Wednesday, January 30. $14,538 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by KABBASH CHARLES A. 1,345 shares valued at $19,998 were bought by SHEARIN JOE A on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Biagas John Fitzgerald bought 2,225 shares worth $33,971. On Tuesday, January 29 DERRICO GEORGIA S bought $72,348 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 4,862 shares. LAGOS WILLIAM H had bought 2,000 shares worth $11,000.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,223 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 3,011 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 31,430 shares. Bollard Group Inc Llc has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 1.74% or 476,517 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv has invested 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.91% or 239,108 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 14,089 shares stake. Cumberland Prtn Limited has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Castleark Management Limited invested in 1.44% or 201,850 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 0.85% or 10,518 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Group Inc has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.15% or 14,601 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).