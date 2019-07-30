As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted by $17.99 Million Its Holding; Bloom Tree Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $5.66 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 15.13 million shares traded or 134.01% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares to 47,478 shares, valued at $55.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,010 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 23,508 shares. Invesco accumulated 45.68M shares. 57,802 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Co holds 116,701 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Bamco New York reported 1,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 2.92% or 273,298 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian LP reported 112,941 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cna Finance has 11,500 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Ltd Co invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Invest Management reported 0.39% stake. Bancorp invested in 2.2% or 979,890 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 54,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bonness Enterp holds 1.69% or 13,735 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 5.15 million shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

