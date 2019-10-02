As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased by $741,902 Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Middleton & Co Boosted Its Stake by $391,980 as Market Value Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 36.19 million shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,223 shares to 124,190 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,922 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated holds 1.33% or 63,562 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fin Svcs holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,233 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 2.56M shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 198,791 shares. 66,450 are owned by Dillon And Associate. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Com holds 75,419 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 91,206 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc invested in 3,360 shares. Cincinnati Corp stated it has 542,000 shares. First Personal Fin Serv accumulated 8,841 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 19,063 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cna Financial Corp has 56,819 shares. Moreover, Uss Invest Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

