As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Icon Advisers Lowered Its Stake; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 37,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Big Will the Wearable Tech Industry Become? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 148,813 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Capital owns 5,148 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 19,121 shares. Sather Gp accumulated 3,920 shares. St Germain D J holds 4.16% or 201,072 shares in its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 96,908 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 4.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 316,061 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Ltd Liability Co holds 3.37% or 41,515 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability invested in 29,549 shares or 6.08% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 469,028 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,800 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 30,896 shares to 791,258 shares, valued at $73.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 54,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 49,100 shares. Investec Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Raymond James Fincl owns 50,505 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 1.56 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 1.54 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17.86 million shares. 1.24 million were reported by Wexford Capital L P. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.65M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 43,830 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ameriprise Financial owns 1.17M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ESE) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.