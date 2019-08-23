As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $454,356; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 778,998 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $210.89. About 6.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.20M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 89,889 shares. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 94,675 shares. Farmers Bank reported 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 90,502 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication reported 66,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 129,420 shares. Greatmark Prtn reported 43,895 shares stake. Valley National Advisers accumulated 0.36% or 21,102 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 688,579 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Llc owns 179 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 49,168 shares. At Bank reported 5,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 14,880 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Baltimore invested in 2.19% or 65,764 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd owns 202,932 shares. Hl Ser Lc has 1.57M shares. Burgundy Asset Management invested in 2.48% or 1.27 million shares. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 27,686 shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 322,615 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 61.06 million shares. Boston Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,785 shares. Wedgewood Pa owns 2,132 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation invested in 0.46% or 11,500 shares. 48,871 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt. 98,852 are owned by Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd. Mengis Mngmt Inc accumulated 41,196 shares or 4.37% of the stock.