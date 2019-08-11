As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.14 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Held by Parkwood Llc

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 21,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 44,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. $2.74M worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,283 shares. 308,752 were accumulated by Light Street Management Llc. Strs Ohio has invested 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gradient Invs Limited Liability stated it has 2,495 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited holds 646 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 596 are held by Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 3,438 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 220,119 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 27,968 shares stake. Caprock Group Inc reported 2,120 shares. Partner Ltd Partnership owns 1.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,731 shares. Macquarie Group reported 53,598 shares stake. Synovus stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 23,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,048 shares to 51,404 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,027 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 3.13 million shares. Cap Int Inc Ca reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La stated it has 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,633 are owned by Motco. Greystone Managed Invests Inc, a Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 105,661 shares. Moreover, Notis has 3.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,346 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 125,543 are owned by East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,232 shares. Scotia Cap reported 917,519 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,802 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 173,355 shares or 7.64% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.31% or 7.53M shares. Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alta Capital Mgmt Limited holds 604,304 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

