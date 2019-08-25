As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased by $570,213 Its Holding; Macerich Co (MAC) Holding Held by Presima Inc

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 1.64M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 14,040 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Gp accumulated 160,684 shares. First National Trust accumulated 139,345 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.3% or 33.60M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ftb Advsr holds 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 109,479 shares. Citigroup owns 4.62 million shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv accumulated 14,880 shares. Retirement Planning has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,587 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intact Inv Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,000 shares. Golub Grp stated it has 246,219 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port stated it has 1,865 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp Inc reported 1.45% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer & Company has 544,537 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).