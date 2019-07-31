As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Its Position; At Bancorp Maintains Stake in Dominion Res Va New (D)

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 4.06 million shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 7,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

