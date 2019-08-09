As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Position Maintained by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 788,846 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,586 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 79,842 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 78,805 shares or 5.6% of the stock. 96,320 were reported by Lionstone Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.28% or 19,133 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 73,237 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management has invested 3.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,699 shares. Coastline stated it has 44,889 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence State Bank Na owns 14,804 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton owns 90,863 shares. Duncker Streett & Com stated it has 51,225 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 189,264 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 415,115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 101,231 are owned by Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 3,912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,164 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 3,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 121,955 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Piedmont Invest stated it has 4,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Lc has invested 0.44% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Centerbridge Partners L P, New York-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% stake.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).