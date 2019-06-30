As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Financial Architects Has Raised Stake; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Upped Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 288.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,298 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 16,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 1.96M shares traded or 22.89% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq" on June 28, 2019

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Even Under $5, New Age Beverages Stock May Not Be Done Falling – Investorplace.com" on June 04, 2019

