As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder American Economic Planning Group Raised Its Position; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Stake in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Has Raised by $613,210 as Stock Value Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 3.41M shares traded or 17.09% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Limited reported 34,000 shares stake. Blume Mgmt invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pure Financial Advsr invested in 22,829 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank stated it has 5.18 million shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gp has 8.89 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kbc Gp Nv holds 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.69M shares. Macquarie reported 455,850 shares. Maple Cap Management Inc invested in 3.83% or 85,640 shares. 25.11M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Portland Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 15,102 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Benedict Advsrs holds 38,073 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,000 are held by Phocas Corporation.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares to 12,480 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,338 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co holds 3,779 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bridges Investment Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,444 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated reported 19,158 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 222,491 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,527 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd accumulated 7,517 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp holds 59,365 shares. Fin Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 137,036 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 3,163 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 128,438 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.17% or 6.85M shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 6,068 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).