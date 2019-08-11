As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Harvard Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $32.29 Million; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore holds 2.19% or 65,764 shares. 5,212 were reported by Berkshire Money. Rdl Fincl has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,956 shares. Blackrock Inc has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 3.29% or 714,263 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.43 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Marietta Partners Limited Liability Company holds 58,954 shares. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 40,082 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,400 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.13M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 1.64% or 113,800 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,860 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 322,937 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 61,980 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings.

