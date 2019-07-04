As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Increased by $1.89 Million Its Stake; Sns Financial Group Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares to 127,975 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) owns 8,793 shares or 7.45% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Of Nevada invested 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green Lp has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Service holds 0.28% or 280 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 142,667 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Golub Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Limited stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel invested in 2.78% or 93,237 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 9,989 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 4,867 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 1,748 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 784 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway owns 483,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 69,076 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp owns 596,933 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 476,517 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 2.41% or 45,906 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.64% stake. Baltimore holds 65,764 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 327,103 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fincl has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,515 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 178,874 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,088 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn stated it has 415,317 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma reported 17,818 shares. Financial Professionals reported 4,484 shares.

