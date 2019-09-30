As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Connors Investor Services Decreased Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $588,087

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 40,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, down from 43,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 108,328 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.44 million, down from 110,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,254 shares to 27,453 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 46,725 shares to 69,714 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 5,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).