As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Position by $10.32 Million; As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Valuation Rose, Muzinich & Company Cut Its Holding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1746.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 52,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 55,392 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $224.74. About 31.39M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 653,204 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.86 million, down from 713,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 234,357 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.78 million for 16.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.