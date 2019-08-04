As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Broderick Brian C Has Boosted Position; 1607 Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by $785,356

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments holds 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,051 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,016 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 61,260 shares. Park Circle has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,500 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 111,973 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 692,669 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc holds 5,245 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Communication has invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayez Sarofim And reported 4.68 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 962,675 shares. Herald Ltd reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Fin (Uk) reported 123,075 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa owns 148,962 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. 117,573 were accumulated by Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold MGF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 14.99 million shares or 3.08% more from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 98,125 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company holds 16,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Grace And White holds 13,353 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 8.02M shares. Sit Inv Assocs owns 2.75M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 76,051 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 225,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 31,807 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Dynamic Advisor Solutions has 18,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lydall to Acquire Gutsche, a Leader in Industrial Filtration and Technical Materials – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EIM Tender Offer, Allianz/PIMCO Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $50.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,873 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.