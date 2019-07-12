As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Aspiriant Lifted Its Stake by $353,052; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 3.44 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.57. About 8.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $833.28M for 20.17 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 7,915 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt has invested 7.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Css Limited Il has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,282 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated reported 1.52M shares stake. Field And Main Bankshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,680 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd invested in 6,975 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 3,181 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.25% or 439,119 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability owns 217,343 shares for 5.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 614,462 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.05% or 101,855 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment holds 0.04% or 14,746 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 40,626 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 2.73M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,293 shares to 12,565 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) by 65,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).