As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Lifted by $11.07 Million Its Holding; Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,835 shares to 12,840 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.