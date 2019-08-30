As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $402,073

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.06 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 81,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 24,332 shares to 76,264 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advsrs Ltd reported 42,812 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 4,742 are owned by Commerce Financial Bank. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 283,520 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 64,606 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has invested 1.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 9,581 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 3,385 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 122,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,450 shares. Moreover, Honeywell Interest Inc has 5.62% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 218,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.09% or 26,365 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78M for 22.46 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).