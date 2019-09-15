As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Tortoise Investment Management Upped Stake by $400,304; As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Valuation Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Stake by $3.74 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 935,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.96M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 115,830 shares to 52,750 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,111 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ny Mun Value Fd (NNY).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 1.11 million shares to 7.72M shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. also bought $36,300 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30. $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) was bought by Wood David M. on Friday, August 30.