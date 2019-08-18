As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Increased Its Position by $761,103; Wendys Co (WEN) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 33,125 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 65,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 4.24 million shares traded or 64.42% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, up from 97,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 16,980 shares to 20,480 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity.

