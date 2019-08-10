As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 90,665 are held by Harvey Capital Mngmt. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 83,783 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 14,698 shares. Illinois-based First Commercial Bank has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 359,715 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ellington Group holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Intact Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 49,101 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 764,082 shares. Newfocus Financial Lc invested in 5,159 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Palouse Mngmt invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 22,360 shares to 35,885 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,089 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 269,837 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,550 shares. New York-based Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 27.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 373,322 shares. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Partners Ltd accumulated 145,961 shares or 3.56% of the stock. 191,226 were accumulated by Westend Advsr Limited Liability Company. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 2.42 million shares. West Chester Advsr invested in 8,585 shares. Central National Bank Com owns 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,489 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 113,800 shares. King Wealth accumulated 31,670 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.80 million shares.