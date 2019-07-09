As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Garde Capital Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Holding by $510,526

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,508 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 30,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $200.76. About 15.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 97,148 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares to 470,980 shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

