As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Decreased by $378,240 Its Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Upped Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position by $1.40 Million

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 36,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, up from 334,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 496,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knott David M reported 25,050 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Lc stated it has 5,012 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Serv owns 1,426 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 897,814 are owned by Scotia Capital Inc. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,284 shares. Cambridge Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 109,500 shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 29,954 shares. Macroview Investment Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 751 shares. Alpha Windward Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,206 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Trust Communications holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,829 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.01% or 69,956 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,753 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 24,966 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 134,873 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 281,141 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 28,011 shares. Dt Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 60,564 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 4,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 74 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 72,324 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 1.47M shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 10,137 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 27,764 shares to 101,158 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,716 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc Shs Usd.