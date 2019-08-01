As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increased Holding; Cannell Capital Has Lowered Ring Energy (REI) Position by $9.53 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 658,067 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $210.27. About 29.11 million shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek holds 2.15% or 16,783 shares. 4,838 are owned by Verity Asset Mgmt. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,778 were reported by Vestor Llc. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 14,777 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust holds 25,907 shares. Rockland Tru has 19,670 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 2.66% or 3.74M shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 11,900 shares. Stifel Finance has 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank owns 5.18M shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Avenir Corporation reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ledyard Fincl Bank owns 149,995 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 2.25M shares.

