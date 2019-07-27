As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Peconic Partners Trimmed Position; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $1.59 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,123 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,386 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 77,106 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability. Moreover, Adage Prtn Grp has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 55,238 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,968 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd owns 562,300 shares. Wafra Inc owns 144,434 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Glob Advsr stated it has 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 7,790 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 261,486 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc. King Wealth invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,860 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull boosts Apple on Services acceleration – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Management Limited holds 0.26% or 8,843 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1.35 million shares stake. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested 3.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 219,520 are held by Oak Assoc Ltd Oh. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 761,925 shares. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 12,500 shares. Sei reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 7,237 are held by Rampart Invest Ltd Liability. State Street Corporation invested in 0.05% or 12.85 million shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Bank Of The West holds 23,740 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,532 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,900 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,900 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump agrees to prompt license requests for Huawei sales – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, BZH, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.