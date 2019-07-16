As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Boosted by $326,025 Its Stake; Capstone Investment Advisors Holding In Ross Stores (Put) (ROST) Was Has Raised

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Put) (ROST) by 978.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 99,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 2.14M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,400 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys (Put) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (NYSE:AMT).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

