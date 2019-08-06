As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Cullinan Associates Lifted Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $2.14 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 147,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08M, down from 159,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 24.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 575,349 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares to 70,520 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) by 116,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,824 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Fintech ETF Just Keeps On Surging – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Gained 33% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 349,090 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP reported 25,213 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.67% or 19,629 shares. 268,759 were reported by Axa. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.29% or 11,327 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 800 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1,601 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 8,645 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 6,155 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 400,524 shares. Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Somerville Kurt F reported 1,110 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Was Apple’s Biggest Catalyst in Q3 (Hint: It Wasn’t Services) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock reported 62,646 shares. First American State Bank invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Annex Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 32,539 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Fiduciary holds 3.04% or 595,338 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability has invested 4.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wade G W & Inc holds 181,230 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Mngmt Ltd holds 1.18% or 118,718 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 11,408 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 375,966 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Financial Management has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.21M shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Meritage Port reported 185,739 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited reported 8,522 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 77,312 shares to 294,391 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 22,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).