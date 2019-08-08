As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted by $797,580 Its Position; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $8.83 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31 million shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,683 shares. Td Asset Management has 13,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,506 are held by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 10,017 shares. Salem Counselors holds 268,581 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 46,280 shares. Df Dent has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.4% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beach Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 4.97% or 94,950 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company reported 365,870 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 515,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whitnell Communications holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 14,896 shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 16,271 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 9,028 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares to 609,770 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 63,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins accumulated 77,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has 2,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Communication reported 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Planning Ltd reported 23,485 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Llc reported 0.45% stake. Pictet Bankshares Ltd accumulated 26,835 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Llc owns 9,965 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 2.33 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 89,061 shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,870 shares. Pacific Investment Management accumulated 83,566 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,233 shares. Field & Main Bank reported 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

