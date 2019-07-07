As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Holding by $585,900; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Range Res (RRC) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.19 million, down from 15.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 11.88M shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 49,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakworth Cap stated it has 79,309 shares. 1,389 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 3.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutter And Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 20,722 shares. Wilsey Asset owns 44,542 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Company reported 4,476 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 109,892 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Amer Financial Bank accumulated 2.09% or 34,846 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Comm Dba First Bankers Comm holds 2.05% or 22,700 shares. 63,587 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17.08 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 191,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 415,033 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% stake. 2.21 million were reported by Prudential Fincl. Stelliam Investment Mgmt LP holds 1.60M shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Mngmt invested in 24,123 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 53,684 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 76 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 580,470 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.20 million shares. Stock Yards State Bank Co holds 0.03% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. 839,391 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. The New York-based Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 1.53% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,426 shares to 51,426 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.10M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.