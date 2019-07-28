As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Nadler Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $423,549; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Lifted by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt invested in 7.38% or 12.24M shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 80,637 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt owns 21,448 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 89,061 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Co holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,143 shares. Cohen Cap Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,296 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Greatmark has invested 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 58,746 were accumulated by Nbw Cap Lc. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.79% or 457,483 shares. Accredited Investors stated it has 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 1.01% or 2.33 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd reported 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whitnell And has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personal Advsr holds 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 397,463 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated Inc reported 1,940 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Company reported 18,901 shares stake. Jensen Investment Management holds 4.88% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3.18 million shares. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 3,305 shares. 19,510 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Birinyi Assocs has 8,085 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 772,088 are held by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Central Bancorp And Tru accumulated 0.02% or 848 shares. City has 30,417 shares. Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,362 shares. Chemung Canal Co owns 2.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,575 shares. Psagot Investment House stated it has 968 shares. Colonial Advsrs has 67,951 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.