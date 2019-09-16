As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Stake by $13.04 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 45.59 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21,350 shares to 93,332 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 63,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe And Dalton owns 4.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,534 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 359,566 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 523,351 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Night Owl Cap Management Lc holds 0.07% or 1,206 shares. Baillie Gifford Company holds 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 104,018 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,238 shares. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated holds 1.19% or 26,811 shares. 60,430 are held by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 3.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,912 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 1.02M shares. Hemenway Com Ltd Llc has invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Cap Management has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott & Selber reported 36,457 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 330,328 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.23M shares. Oakworth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,084 shares. Financial Consulate has 18,278 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stone Run Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Haverford owns 46,398 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 52,202 were accumulated by North American Management. Putnam Fl holds 0.04% or 42,182 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 313,435 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.07% or 41,662 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Management Corp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 61,762 are held by Overbrook Management Corporation. Telos Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,978 shares.