As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Position; Greenwood Gearhart Raised Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $566,164

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 166,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 663,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.54M, up from 497,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Lc invested 3.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 4.36M shares. Kingfisher Capital Lc stated it has 36,581 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 360,686 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp holds 15,185 shares. Texas-based Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorp Of The West has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sather Financial Group Inc reported 5,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203,950 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Central National Bank & Trust reported 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls invested 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,782 were accumulated by Quadrant Mngmt Llc.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 147,717 shares to 93,507 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 21,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,038 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities invested in 0.37% or 2,727 shares. 46,573 were accumulated by Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 19,801 were reported by Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Advsrs holds 1.4% or 21,657 shares. North Star Corp has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Epoch Prns, New York-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Inc accumulated 172,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 186,891 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Markel Corp invested 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Vestor Lc has invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Chip Prtn Inc holds 27,204 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank Tru stated it has 29,334 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings.

