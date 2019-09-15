As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Stake in Lear (LEA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 156,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 194,724 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.35M, down from 351,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 516,216 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 65,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 22,095 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, down from 87,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Call) by 6,100 shares to 209,000 shares, valued at $41.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc by 11,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Put) by 79,800 shares to 229,800 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 87,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 9.05 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

