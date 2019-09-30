As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Stake by $3.52 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 62,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.63M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 8.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 39,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,032 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.23M, up from 47,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 16.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset De invested in 4.16% or 36,280 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs has 3.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,965 shares. Stanley owns 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,206 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,311 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd holds 30,438 shares. Lionstone Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,320 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Courage Miller Ptnrs Llc invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 86,473 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,461 shares. Academy Tx has invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 2.36% stake. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Com has 52,568 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 180,271 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA) by 7,965 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,333 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 33,331 shares to 258,188 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 18,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,994 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Trust Com holds 0.84% or 157,580 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru holds 35,582 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,546 shares. Howe Rusling reported 4,058 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,540 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com reported 9,234 shares stake. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,992 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.53% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 108,116 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap accumulated 4.89% or 116,075 shares. Grassi holds 12,200 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,060 shares. Punch Invest Management invested in 93,926 shares. Kessler Inv Gp Limited Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 46,807 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 147,640 shares.

