As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Victory Capital Management Has Cut Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $4.73 Million as Stock Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, down from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 96.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 54,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148,000, down from 56,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 476,725 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – The strong quarterly numbers also lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively; 28/03/2018 – Nasdaq Raises Quarterly Dividend to 44c From 38c; 26/04/2018 – ProntoForms Corporation Announces Change in Sales Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals: Reverse Stk Split to Bring Co Into Compliance With Nasdaq Cap Market; 12/04/2018 – Saskatchewan Students Urged To Make A Pact To Never Drive lmpaired; 15/05/2018 – Thales Selects Sinequa to Enrich its Teams’ Digital Work Environment with Cognitive Search and Analytics; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 14/05/2018 – Digital Ally Receives Significant FleetVu.com/DVM-250 Order From zTrip; 20/04/2018 – LOVESAC FILES IPO VIA ROTH, TO SEEK NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘LOVE’

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Etf (BND) by 10,765 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Trm Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 121,584 shares or 5.43% of all its holdings. Woodmont Counsel Limited stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 2.31M shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,388 shares. 38,687 are owned by Westover Capital Ltd Liability. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 3.1% or 61,184 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,542 shares. South Texas Money Management owns 55,238 shares. 6,136 are held by Shine Advisory Serv. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 833,142 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Lc holds 0.93% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests invested in 18,571 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has 3.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,964 are owned by Gideon Advisors.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,877 shares to 138,173 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.63% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 340,723 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.32% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mariner Llc owns 51,630 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has 502,244 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 11,973 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.04% or 24,531 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated has 4,742 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division owns 82 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1,772 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 455,849 were reported by Regions. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.19% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.