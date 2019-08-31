As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Lakeview Capital Partners Has Lifted Position by $327,537; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Its Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87M shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 13/03/2018 – Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.07% or 1,150 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corp invested in 8.13% or 265,712 shares. Hilltop Incorporated invested in 38,565 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 960,567 were accumulated by Avalon Ltd Llc. Homrich And Berg holds 95,378 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 101.00 million shares or 2.3% of the stock. Granite Prtnrs Limited holds 76,494 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 112,112 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13.54M shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma reported 35,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 1.11 million shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 92,918 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviance Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10 shares. Bragg Financial Inc reported 17,189 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 19,145 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 217 shares. Amer Intl Gp invested in 124,627 shares. James Inv, Ohio-based fund reported 37 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 94,512 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,201 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 86,837 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 40,769 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 470 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, King Luther Capital Corporation has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).