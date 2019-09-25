As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Decreased Its Position by $1.76 Million; As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Value Rose, Bailard Has Increased Holding by $688,425

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 39,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 268,084 shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,873 shares to 73,907 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 185,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

