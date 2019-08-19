As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Sabal Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding; American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Increased Its Position by $479,325 as Market Valuation Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 103,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 119,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 2.13 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 163,756 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 167,819 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,154 shares. Hexavest Inc stated it has 791,471 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth accumulated 2.06% or 66,334 shares. First Dallas has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors reported 15,963 shares. Bruce & Inc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Company Limited stated it has 4.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 74,918 shares. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 72,412 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 376,442 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Management owns 5.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,774 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 692,669 shares. Fil Ltd holds 3.47 million shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 213,726 shares to 220,586 shares, valued at $27.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,259 shares to 188,613 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).