As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Riverpark Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.21 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Boosted by $5.79 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84 million, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 527,828 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 11,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 67,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26M, down from 78,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15,286 shares to 192,982 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 76,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,434 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Madison has 219,189 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James And Assocs reported 151,967 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 55,070 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsr stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Karp Mngmt Corporation, California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 2,240 were reported by Private Na. Papp L Roy & Associate owns 29,153 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,275 shares to 36,142 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel reported 125,661 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Llc holds 1.02% or 38,638 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 18.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,157 shares. 32,014 were accumulated by King Wealth. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,854 shares. Moneta Group Lc has 12,613 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 87,917 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,350 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability has 75,944 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc stated it has 13,917 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,578 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtn Lc owns 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,581 shares. Jmg Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,263 shares. Exchange Capital Management has 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,256 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.