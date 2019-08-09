As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Position; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 75,343 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 68,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 4.34M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 293,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, down from 303,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 17.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,359 shares to 4,184 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 132,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

