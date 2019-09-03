As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Ntv Asset Management Boosted Stake; Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.13 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 732,458 shares traded or 24.65% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 16.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc owns 20,345 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. First Business Financial Svcs Inc invested in 11,221 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 19,133 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 247,157 are held by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 7.77% or 48,089 shares. Parsec Management has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natl Tx holds 4.39% or 440,295 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Korea Inv Corp holds 3.03% or 3.55M shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mgmt Corporation Va owns 1,310 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,679 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 98,852 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,800 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 18,310 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 65,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,063 shares. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 487,541 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 98,696 shares. 2,496 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Blair William Il invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 169,021 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc has 9,404 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 70,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).