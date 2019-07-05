As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Stake; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Declined, Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.68 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 210,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 309.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 29,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 720,677 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 28,700 shares to 33,663 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 65,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 240,477 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management stated it has 41 shares. Hwg Lp stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank owns 979,890 shares. South Texas Money Limited has 55,238 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Company invested in 1.41% or 51,224 shares. Numerixs Investment accumulated 14,448 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 2.63% stake. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 7,510 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor holds 3.57% or 33,883 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 87,486 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,111 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Papp L Roy reported 4.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Cap Group holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,567 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 38,378 shares to 210,605 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,758 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI).

