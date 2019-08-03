As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Shares Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Increased by $468,248 Its Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 44,443 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 798,342 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, down from 104,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 14,109 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Strategic Advsr Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,636 shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Whittier invested in 112 shares or 0% of the stock. 12 are owned by Mcf Advsrs. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Alta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 0.21% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 174,480 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co invested in 2,173 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dissecting The IPS Worldwide Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend Increase To $0.69 Per Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC) by 69,108 shares to 402,054 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Inc Tn has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1,099 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 1,900 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. First Foundation reported 67,128 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 134,910 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc accumulated 1,150 shares. 596,386 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor. Family Capital Trust invested in 1.84% or 22,893 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,046 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. First Natl Co invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Management Tx invested in 96,456 shares or 4.25% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 40,642 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spotify’s Podcast Listening Is Booming – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Apple Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.