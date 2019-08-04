As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut by $363,825 Its Stake; Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) Valuation Rose While Interocean Capital Boosted Position by $2.27 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (CP) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 47,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 36,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Railway F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 309,555 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp reported 20,273 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Blue Chip Ptnrs has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,204 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42,375 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Lafayette Investments Incorporated holds 1.3% or 18,571 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru Communications owns 19,670 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 871,458 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Axiom Intl Ltd Liability Co De reported 111,563 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Assoc Mo reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability reported 136,660 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 1,859 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr by 28,320 shares to 28,733 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) by 16,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,991 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).