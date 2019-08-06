As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Position; Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake by $9.02 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 4.74M shares traded or 106.02% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 19/03/2018 – EX-BARCLAYS FX TRADER WINS EMPLOYMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST BANK; 09/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Wimberly, Barclay, Tucker, Sumter and Holley Co-Sponsor Resolution Urging Congress and President to Enact The; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS AGREES TO PAY $2B IN CIVIL PENALTIES TO RESOLVE CLAIMS; 26/03/2018 – NXG: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – NEX GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO EUR 23.5; 29/03/2018 – Barclays to pay $2 billion US fine over mortgage fraud claims; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘A+/A-1’ RCRs To Barclays Bank PLC; Removes UCO; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays – sources [18:14 BST23 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank reported 34,846 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,783 were accumulated by Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 7,510 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 1.43M shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 1.66% or 36,467 shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 5,138 shares. Bridges Inv invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barry Invest Advisors Lc has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,386 shares. 10 accumulated 0.16% or 3,847 shares. Westchester Cap reported 5.84% stake. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes accumulated 1.36% or 322,937 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 58,746 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio.

