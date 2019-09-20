As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Cypress Asset Management Cut Position; Raymond James & Associates Upped Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $10.06 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 38,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 505,825 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.67M, up from 467,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $287.63. About 1.75M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 60,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 20.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 42,078 shares to 403,506 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 62,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,085 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Ensemble Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,700 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 16,493 shares. 712 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corp. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 201,377 shares. Fin Consulate stated it has 939 shares. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,630 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 1,814 shares. 16,586 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cibc Ww reported 253,934 shares. Moreover, Cap Rech Global Investors has 0.85% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hallmark Mngmt owns 1,265 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 8,400 shares. reported 9.13M shares stake. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,943 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes Incorporated stated it has 21,938 shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 663,613 shares. 18.90 million are held by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Wedgewood Prns Incorporated accumulated 9.01% or 537,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar has invested 9.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,623 are owned by Guardian Capital Advsrs L P. Dsc Advsr Lp owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,866 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 50,624 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 0.51% stake. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,770 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability invested in 1.48% or 62,238 shares. Winslow Asset Management owns 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,917 shares. 60,665 were accumulated by Essex Fin. Sigma Counselors holds 0.94% or 40,548 shares in its portfolio.

